Did President Macron Troll Donald Trump? Looks Like It!

By Susie Madrak
Maybe I'm overthinking this.

When I saw the video of this French military band playing French electropop band Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" at the official Bastille Day ceremonies, and how President Macron seemed to be barely containing his laughter, I thought Macron was trolling Trump.

Why?

Because the Red Army Choir of the National Guard of Russia famously performed "Get Lucky" in the Sochi Olympic's opening ceremonies. Just watch:

What do you think? Was Macron making a subtle dig?


