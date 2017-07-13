Don Jr. Gets His First TIME Magazine Cover
So Junior gets the cover of TIME this week.
As if we'd forgotten about his smoking gun bombshell emails, the image features key words from the emails.
Writer David Von Drehle asks "the most pressing question of our time" : How bad is it?
As a candidate and now as President, Donald Trump has smashed the gauges that once tracked the normal temperature, pressure and wind speed in the climate map of American politics. Now when it feels like the barometer is plunging, we can only watch and wonder: Who can predict what's coming next, with so many broken indicators?
Yet certain old ways survive. Like a farmer forecasting the weather by the ache in his knee, Washington has a feeling that this storm could be a monster. And the twinge that forecast the deluge was Donald Trump Jr. facing a camera and issuing what sounded a little like an apology. Which is an ominous sign in an Administration that means never having to say you're sorry.
