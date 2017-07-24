The White House Is Monitoring Rep. Schiff's Media Appearances?

In the bizarro-world that we now live in, Trump, his White House and his supporters are monitoring who is going on TV to refute their ludicrous positions.

I noticed this last Friday when Kellyanne Conway was on "Fox and Friends" and went out of her way to mock Rep. Adam Schiff for daring to go on TV. Conway mentioned a report, but I thought it came from some bogus wingnut group like Brent Bozell's Media Research Center.

Conway told Fox and Friends, "They've been on TV more than they've been presiding over these hearings - literally, Adam Schiff walks around with a cut out of the capitol above his head and instead of having these hearings, the investigations have stalled..."

Chairman Nunes blew up the entire House Intelligence Committee hearings by creating a phony media narrative to help her boss, but it blew up in his face. Conway will never mention that.

Then this morning, Donald Trump tweeted this out:

Sleazy Adam Schiff, the totally biased Congressman looking into "Russia," spends all of his time on television pushing the Dem loss excuse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

When an uber-Trump surrogate takes the time to mock Rep. Schiff and then that's followed up by a Trump tweet, you know he must be doing a very good job and he's frightening them.

But I didn't realize that it was the White House that was taking the time and taxpayer dollars to stalk Rep. Adam Schiff and Sen. Warner's media appearances.

White House: Schiff Has Done 14 Hours of TV Interviews Since Trump Took Office https://t.co/rltCrSZKY1 — Matthew Continetti (@continetti) July 24, 2017

Continetti's website Washington Free Beacon, writes:

According to the White House report, Schiff has been on television for 14 hours, 8 minutes, 55 seconds since Trump was inaugurated. The White House also stated that Sen. Mark Warner (D., Va.), the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, had done 60 interviews totaling 5 hours, 55 minutes and 13 seconds of air time since Trump took office.

This is beyond the pale for so many reasons. I know the Trump administration loves to smear people, but this is outrageous.

At least Rep. Schiff doesn't have to make a fool of himself to defend his boss.

"Do you know Trump Tower was wiretapped?"

Kellyanne said, "What I can say is that there are many ways to surveil each other, now unfortunately...There was an article that talked about how you can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets . Any number of different ways. And microwaves turn into cameras, etc...We know that is a fact of modern life"