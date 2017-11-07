Trump Applauds Junior's 'Transparency' In Imbecilic Brief Statement

Trump finally commented on his son's problems by releasing a one sentence statement through an off-camera briefing read by Sarah Huckabee Sanders to the press in which he praised his son's "transparency."

Sanders read, "My son is a high-quality person and I applaud his transparency.”

That was it.

Nothing more.

Nada.

Sanders refused to answer any questions from the press regarding the issue.

Donald Jr. only released the email chain after knowing the NY Times was about to publish them so that's not the definition of being transparent.

That's called "trying to control the narrative" before damaging information is revealed by the press.

Did the White House staff that prepared this imbecilic statement keep a straight face after they wrote it?