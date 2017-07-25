Trump Uses Press Conference To Pressure Sessions Into Resigning

During a joint press conference with Lebanon’s prime minister, Trump told the press that he's "very disappointed with the Attorney General," and that "time will tell" what happens.

Blake Burman of Fox Business Network followed up questioning from Bloomberg’s Margaret Talev and asked, "Do you feel that the Attorney General should indeed stay...why should he remain as the AG?"

Trump was interviewed earlier in the day by the WSJ on this topic so he had his answer well prepared even if he didn't say much.

Trump said, "I want the Attorney General to be much tougher on the leaks from intelligence agencies, which are leaking like rarely have they ever leaked before at a very important level."

"These are intelligence agencies. We cannot have that happen," Donald said.

He continued, "I told you before I'm very disappointed with the Attorney General but we will see what happens. Time will tell. Time will tell."

What is the AG supposed to do to the intelligence services? And how is he suppose to plug up the leaks?

Sessions is not Trump's personal prosecutor even if he thinks he is. Trump is too chicken to fire him outright because he wants to give himself a bogus PR out.

I'm no fan of Jeff Sessions, but he should force Trump to fire him.

The only thing Trump has been good at so far is the many nasty personal confrontations he has had with either his own staff or the media.

Outside of using the Oval Office as a reality TV set, he's been a vacuous leader.