Eighteen States Are Suing Betsy DeVos Over Student Loan Law

Last year the Obama administration said 'enough' to those for-profit colleges engaged in predatory recruitment of students.

Some colleges signed up students who then got federally guaranteed student loans to pay tuition. Those colleges that took the money and went belly up left the students on the hook for the loan repayment. And if the students then defaulted on the loan the taxpayer was responsible for the loan to the bank.

This Ponzi scheme left for-profit colleges and banks with a guaranteed rate of return, and students and taxpayers punished for valuing education. A law allowing students to engage in class actions against the schools regardless of fine print contracts, was to go into effect on July 1.

Guess which totally unqualified, bought her cabinet seat, billionaire Secretary of Education decided she was entitled to delay implementation of the law?