Entitled Snowflake Ann Coulter Melts Down Over Plane Seating

You would think Delta Airlines had asked Ann Coulter to sit outside on the wing.

Apparently Ms. Coulter booked an exit row seat in coach on a Delta airline flight. She didn't get the seat she selected.

And she apparently played musical seat selection online before getting on the plane. Delta's official response to the incident notes:

The airline said that Coulter originally booked seat 15F, which is located by the window in an exit row, however; within 24 hours of the flight’s departure, the customer changed to seat 15D, which is by the aisle. At the time of boarding, Delta inadvertently moved Coulter to 15A, a window seat, when working to accommodate several passengers with seating requests.

So...she booked a window seat, then changed it to an aisle seat, but got a window seat, all the while NEVER being moved from the exit row.

And this is her reaction:

Hey @Delta, you mind telling me why it was an "emergency" to move someone else into the seat I had carefully chosen in advance and booked? — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

"Why are you taking me out of the extra room seat I specifically booked, @Delta?' Flight attendant: "I don't know.” pic.twitter.com/a0M1faZXMu — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

She photographed other passengers and posted those photos as well.

And let's remember that when United dragged a passenger off a flight earlier this summer, Coulter was...unsympathetic.

tfw it happens to you pic.twitter.com/IFRqUjpqOX — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) July 15, 2017

By the way, Delta refunded Ann $30.00, the difference in price between the two seats.

That should be the end of the story, right? Oh, you don't know Ann.

$30! It cost me $10,000 of my time to pre-select the seat I wanted, investigate type of plane & go back periodically to review seat options https://t.co/eaj1QOpvHq

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 17, 2017

And that's when Twitter brought out the Mack Trucks (all replying to this great @keitholbermann tweet:

$10,000 of your time, Coultergeist? It took you 12 years? https://t.co/sA4QzXEma0 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 17, 2017

Also, attempting to brag about your time being worth 10K. Why were you in coach @AnnCoulter ?!?

*head explodes* — Stacy 🦉 (@its_me_stac) July 17, 2017

She spent ten grand getting a seat in coach? I guess evil really doesn't pay. — Michael Grant (@MichaelGrantBks) July 17, 2017

Poor dear. And I thought losing my health insurance and my right to PP was a big deal. Silly me. You have it so much worse than I do. — HillaryHopes (@hjv122) July 17, 2017

Who is this woman again? I keep forgetting. — Nancy Staack (@nancystaack) July 17, 2017

