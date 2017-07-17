Entitled Snowflake Ann Coulter Melts Down Over Plane Seating
Important Note: As usual, it's necessary to remind everyone that any comments related to transgender people will be deleted, and the commenter may be banned without warning. Thanks.
You would think Delta Airlines had asked Ann Coulter to sit outside on the wing.
Apparently Ms. Coulter booked an exit row seat in coach on a Delta airline flight. She didn't get the seat she selected.
And she apparently played musical seat selection online before getting on the plane. Delta's official response to the incident notes:
The airline said that Coulter originally booked seat 15F, which is located by the window in an exit row, however; within 24 hours of the flight’s departure, the customer changed to seat 15D, which is by the aisle. At the time of boarding, Delta inadvertently moved Coulter to 15A, a window seat, when working to accommodate several passengers with seating requests.
So...she booked a window seat, then changed it to an aisle seat, but got a window seat, all the while NEVER being moved from the exit row.
And this is her reaction:
She photographed other passengers and posted those photos as well.
And let's remember that when United dragged a passenger off a flight earlier this summer, Coulter was...unsympathetic.
By the way, Delta refunded Ann $30.00, the difference in price between the two seats.
That should be the end of the story, right? Oh, you don't know Ann.
And that's when Twitter brought out the Mack Trucks (all replying to this great @keitholbermann tweet:
[Don't forget - trans comments get you banned.]
Comments