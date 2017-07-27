Eric Bolling Gets Pissed At Guest's Trump Hair Joke: 'What Does That Mean?'

On Thursday's Fox News Specialists, comedian Joe Devito got the stink eye from Trump super surrogate Eric Bolling, after he joked that Scaramucci's optics are bad, like Trump's hair.

Devito was a recurring guest on Greg Gutfeld's Fox News program called "Red Eye" and joined the panel guests along with Former Miss America and conservative, Kirsten Haglund.

The usual topics of White House leaks is always at the forefront and after discussing them, co-host Timpf asked Joe about the Scaramucci fight inside the White House.

Devito said, "I think Scaramucci needs to work on his analogies. He said we feel like brothers and gave the examples of Cane and Abel. I'm sure that Venus and Serena don't get along but they're not killing each other. It's like when people want to be romantic and say we're like a modern day Romeo and Juliet, oh, the teenagers that killed themselves."

When asked about Scaramucci going after the leakers, he said, "I like that he's going to go after the leaks, but I'm not sure if they're -- they call it the optics....it's sounding a little like the House of the Borgias here."

He continued, "In some way the search for the leaks, it's a lot like Trump's hair. Even if it's real, it still looks bad."

Eric Bolling jumped in, "Whaddaya mean? What does that mean?"

Joe, never mess with the hair.

Devito explained, "It makes it look like they're not working on the business of governing the country."

Pissed, Bolling said, "No, you said searching out the leaks kinda looks like Trump's hair, even if it's real, it looks bad. Searching out leaks is bad?"

"They way they're doing it," Joe said.

Bolling, ever the justifier said, "Scaramucci is putting his foot down saying the leaks are stopping or you're getting fired. That goes all the way to the top. by the way, Reince -- heads up, you're not above this --"

Devito replied, "I don't agree with the way they make it sound like you mention, a healthy competition. When sharks are being born and eating each other in the womb, that's healthy competition, too, but I'm not sure it's great for the other sharks."

Kirsten Haglund, who doesn't appear to be part of Bolling's minions agreed with Joe and said, "So cracking down on leaks, even though it's a good thing, it can look like they're hiding behind this veil of they don't want to be transparent, they don't want to let people in, they wanna make sure they're protecting themselves against any kind of deeper look. I think that's why it looks bad."

Trump's emphasis on arresting leakers and freaking out about the Russian investigations is not a good look, like his hair, but maybe Bolling really loves Trump's hairdo?