Ezra Klein Breaks Down The Latest Trumpcare Travesty Perfectly

Ezra Klein, editor of Vox, joined Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss the latest "changes" to Trumpcare/AHCA and what it really means to the average person. Although many of the changes appear broad, the way they break down into pools is critical to understand, and he gave anecdotes that were so detailed made sense on a different level than I had seen in previous reporting.

It's better explained in the video, but basically here's what Ted Cruz's disgusting "Amendment" does:

It allows an insurer to not sell plans to certain, high risk members that cover mental health, pre existing conditions, etc. That means all of those folks would have to lump together in one, massive, expensively "high risk" plans that was designed just for the sick. Those plans are CRAZY expensive. Ezra calls it a "dumping ground for the sick."

The plan is sign up only the healthy to reasonably priced plans and keep the sick out. The big problem is what about the middle folks? That that aren't chronically ill, but may have had a health problem years ago. Do they fall into the massively high pool and therefore, maybe opt to not get coverage at all? Are they excluded from the cheaper, healthy person plan?

How is that healthcare? Just having *access* to healthcare is not providing healthcare. I have access to the Ferrari dealership down the street. Doesn't mean I can get it or afford it.