Film Noir Movie Night - The Killers (1946)

By driftglass
One of the genre-defining classics of film noir, The Killers -- based on a short story by Ernest Hemingway -- stars Ava Gardner and Burt Lancaster in his film debut. Thanks to its top-notch performances, tight script by John Huston, Richard Brooks and Anthony Veillerand and excellent direction by Robert Siodmak, in 2008, The Killers was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

It's also a blast to watch.

Enjoy!


Comments

