Fox & Friends: CNN Wrestling Video Shows Trump's Strength 'To Combat North Korea'

Fox and Friends recapped Trump's press conference with Poland's Andrzej Duda by alleging how tough Trump appears by tweeting out violent anti-CNN and media videos.

Is there any wonder why Trump loves the co-hosts of Fox and Friends?

After playing a clip of Trump, on foreign soil, attacking the three major intelligence services and the press to defend Russia and Putin, they weighed in on what it all means for the commander in chief and his manhood.

Ainsley Earhardt was perturbed that a reporter had the audacity to quiz Trump on his constant attacks of the media, citing his newest blunder with the wrestling GIF.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade then jumped in and spouted off some nonsense about how well Trump is protecting us.

Brian said, "I know you guys have thought about this, but hopefully people at home have put this together. I know the president comes out and he puts out these videos and people think "that's unpresidential" or "this is not right" or "this is different, why is he tweeting that?" But in the big picture, when things matter, when it comes to international security and world war, like North Korea, when it comes to relations with Russia, when it comes to the Middle East and Syria and ISIS, he is cool and calculated like a 40-year diplomatic veteran. Look at North Korea. We might have to take some very tough action against North Korea. He isn't saying, "This little clown has no right doing this, he was given" -- he's being very cool and calculated and very -- and parses his speech because he knows the impact."

Trump's coolness towards Putin is very calculated? I imagine so if Russia have materials to blackmail him with.

Earhadrt then jumped back in with some un-astute observations, "Well the very reason that the left doesn't like him is because he's not going to be intimidated."

Yea, he's tough. He's taking it to twitter to beat the terrorists.

She continued, "He will put these videos out there to say this is fake news. Yet, that's the kind of guy that you're going to want to represent the United States of America when he does have to come up against North Korea, when he does have to have talks tomorrow with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin."

↓ Story continues below ↓

Yea, hallelujah!

America needs a baby-man to tweet violent images against the free press like a dictator to prove to the baby-king in North Korea he means business!

That's democracy in action.