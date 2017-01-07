Fox Loves Greta Van Susteren Again Now That They Can Turn Her Into A Martyr For Trump

Following the dust up between Donald Trump and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, and the revelation that Trump and his cohorts may have basically tried to blackmail the pair over a National Enquirer story, Fox has been on a full court press attacking the pair, and their number one fan, Trump, has been taking to Twitter to do the same.

Trump has also been parroting their attacks on MSNBC for the firing of Greta Van Susteren.

Here are the original Tweets that caused all of the outrage we've seen from the media over the last couple of days:

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

And here he is doubling down and basically admitting he used the National Enquirer story to threaten them:

Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

And here he is this morning going after the network for firing Van Susteren:

Word is that @Greta Van Susteren was let go by her out of control bosses at @NBC & @Comcast because she refused to go along w/ 'Trump hate!' — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

So, how are they handling this over on Pravda Fox? After attacking some of the House Democrats and calling them "irrelevant" after a group of them proposed creating a commission to evaluate whether or not Trump is physically or mentally capable of doing his job, Fox's Geraldo Rivera wants Van Susteren to come on back to Fox.

↓ Story continues below ↓ GERALDO: I love Greta Van Susteren. I think she is a very honest person. She's a fine broadcaster, a thoughtful person who I adore and would love to see her back here, on the couch, back in the Fox family. I would love to invite her back. She was sorely treated over there. He is absolutely right. It may very well be that her politics are out of sync with the others, although, I mean in fairness, they have a couple of people there who are more even handed and with some Republican or conservative credentials. Not many. Not many. HEGSETH: Give me a pro-Trump voice. GERALDO: Give me a break, kind of a shake of his head. I'd love to see Greta back, but the main point, and the point that I think cannot be missed, is that there has never been a presidency, and I think this is your main point and main editorial point, there has never been a presidency more assailed by reckless criticism than the Trump presidency. He's an accidental president in the minds of the establishment media. They all think they're smarter than him. They all want the job or high profile at least as a jouster. He has to ignore, let it come off him like that. Save his brilliance, counter-punching for a real fight, and I think that he's going to be fine.

Never mind the way she left, her statement that she was "troubled by the culture" at Fox with all of the allegations of sexual harassment, which eventually led to the ouster of Roger Ailes and the fact that network executives at the time said "that interest in bringing her back now would be near-zero."

Geraldo wants their viewers to believe that she'd be welcomed back with open arms now that Trump has made her another "victim" of the non-existent "liberal media."