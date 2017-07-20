Fox News Admits 'Compromise With Democrats' Wins Obamacare Poll 3-1

It turns out by a 3-1 margin, Americans want Republicans to "compromise with Democrats" when it comes to making changes to the healthcare system.

When you have to close a Fox News segment with a Republican Senator (in this case South Carolina's Tim Scott) to mention that not everyone in the USA is a Hannity-parroting party-before-country zombie, well, that's not how it was done in the days of Roger Ailes now, was it?

And Senator Scott balks at the poll saying "No, we have to get it done." Get what done, Senator? Stripping 32 million of health insurance? Doubling premiums?

It's going to be interesting to see how this plays out. Whether Trump just can't accept defeat and keeps pushing, or the Koch brothers close their ad-buy wallets without a repeal of their Obamacare taxes, the GOP is between a rock and a hard place.

Not to mention that their constituents think they should, gasp, compromise with Democrats.

PS. Ha ha, Andy Slavitt: