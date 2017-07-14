Is This Fox News? Don Jr's Emails 'Badly Hurt Credibility Of Administration'

By John Amato
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
2 hours ago by John Amato
up

The collusion and lies have finally spilled over onto Fox News.

Fox News' digital politics editor Chris Stirewalt backed up Charles Krauthammer's harsh criticisms of the Trump administration over getting caught trying to collude with the Russian government.

Fox News host Bill Hemmer read portions of Krauthammer's op-ed on Donald Trump Jr's emails and subsequent meeting with Russians and said the new evidence is damning to the Trump camp.

Hemmer asked, "Is it?"

Stirewalt said, "Yeah."

Stirewalt said, "It is a death of a really important talking point for the administration, which is "'there is no 'there' there. There's never been any 'there' there, it's nothing, it's nothing, not a shred.'"

He continued, "We have in one fell swoop, we have the death of the talking point that number one, and we also have that Donald Trump, Jr., and other people in the orbit of the president -- let the president and vice president go forward and make statements that were untrue and did not correct them. This has badly hurt the credibility of the administration in dealing with this scandal."

Donald Trump Jr's email dump and Russian meeting is now taking it's toll on more and more Fox News personalities.

Obviously hosts like Eric Bolling, Sean Hannity and the trio from Fox and Friends will never waver in their undying support of everything Trump, but maybe Shepard Smith and Charles Krauthammer are having a positive effect on some of them.

We'll have to see if this has an effect on those Trumpers who watch nothing but Fox.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV