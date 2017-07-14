Is This Fox News? Don Jr's Emails 'Badly Hurt Credibility Of Administration'

The collusion and lies have finally spilled over onto Fox News.

Fox News' digital politics editor Chris Stirewalt backed up Charles Krauthammer's harsh criticisms of the Trump administration over getting caught trying to collude with the Russian government.

Fox News host Bill Hemmer read portions of Krauthammer's op-ed on Donald Trump Jr's emails and subsequent meeting with Russians and said the new evidence is damning to the Trump camp.

Hemmer asked, "Is it?"

Stirewalt said, "Yeah."

Stirewalt said, "It is a death of a really important talking point for the administration, which is "'there is no 'there' there. There's never been any 'there' there, it's nothing, it's nothing, not a shred.'"

He continued, "We have in one fell swoop, we have the death of the talking point that number one, and we also have that Donald Trump, Jr., and other people in the orbit of the president -- let the president and vice president go forward and make statements that were untrue and did not correct them. This has badly hurt the credibility of the administration in dealing with this scandal."

Donald Trump Jr's email dump and Russian meeting is now taking it's toll on more and more Fox News personalities.

Obviously hosts like Eric Bolling, Sean Hannity and the trio from Fox and Friends will never waver in their undying support of everything Trump, but maybe Shepard Smith and Charles Krauthammer are having a positive effect on some of them.

We'll have to see if this has an effect on those Trumpers who watch nothing but Fox.