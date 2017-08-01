Fox News Guest Praises Gen Kelly Appointment: ‘You Need A Dictator In The White House’

If you have felt any concern about a military man serving as White House chief of staff, then today’s praise of the appointment of Gen. John Kelly on Fox’s Your World is only going to make your discomfort worse.

Columnist Michael Goodwin, of the New York Post, discussed Kelly’s appointment with Fox host Neil Cavuto.

GOODWIN: You need a dictator in the White House to run the White House, and if the president is going to cede that authority to John Kelly, I think that is really good news, and if that meant Scaramucci doesn’t fit or even if the family has to report to him, I think that’s even better news, that this is a White House now committed to success, and not to a kind of freelancing which has just led to a lot of disorder, and a lot of squandered days where the message was contradicted. […] The self-inflicted errors and mistakes of tactics and judgment and I think that, a good strong hand, a general in the White House … This is a man of discipline, this is a man of order and I think that will go a long way towards some of the problems plaguing the Trump administration.

I’m afraid to find out what other dictatorial “leaders” Goodwin likes.

This is at least the second time in a few days that a Fox News figure has spoken approvingly of dictatorship in the White House. On Thursday, host Jesse Watters said, “A lot of people wish President Trump was a dictator.”

Perhaps even worse, Kelly is an anti-immigrant extremist and, of course, that part of his record was ignored.

But Cavuto replied, “I think you’re right” to Goodwin and “Thank you my friend.”

Watch the love for authoritarianism above, from the July 31, 2017 Your World.

Originally published at Newshounds.us