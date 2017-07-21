Fox News' Steve Doocy Flips Over Special Counsel Access To Trump's Tax Returns

As Trump surrogates rev up their attacks on Bob Mueller's character and affiliations, Fox News' Steve Doocy assailed Mueller for potentially looking into Trump's tax returns.

Fox and Friends opened up their program by bashing special counsel Bob Mueller for hiring members of his team they say will torpedo Trump just because they hate him.

Co-host Steve Doocy listed all the reasons why America should distrust the special counsel, calling it "a witch-hunt being led by Democrats who, for the most part, have given a lot of money to Democrats over the past."

"They've got clients that have included the Clinton Foundation," he continued. "And then again, there's Mr. Mueller's relationship with James Comey. The former guy who got fired."

Ainsley helpfully chimed in, adding, "Five out of the six attorneys have given money to the Democratic Party that President Clinton or President Obama or the DNC."

Guest co-host Clayton Morris piled on too. "So the concern among the Trump administration right now is, don't look at our finances. That's what -- this is off-limits, this is not what we're talking about here. The mandate for Bob Mueller was around the Russian meddling in our election, and --"

Doocy: "That's why he got hired."

(Why are they so afraid to have their finances scrutinized?)

Morris continued, "Hired, whether or not the colluding took place. So we haven't seen tax returns, we haven't seen -- and apparently the FBI is looking into --

Doocy was upset and said, "Yeah, but he wasn't hired to get his tax returns."

Morris replied, "No, but we might end up seeing it and that's what Newt Gingrich is talking about."

Trump wants to dictate to the investigators what to investigate and what is off limits.

Trump surrogates are suddenly (and hypocritically) drawing lines in the sand when it comes to finances.

All Trump had to do was release his tax returns, but he's still "under audit"...Hahahahahahaha!

Ed. Note: New White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci donated to Democrats -- Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, specifically.