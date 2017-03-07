Fox Pretends Chuck Todd Didn't Spend Any Time Asking Tom Price About Health Care Bill

Donald Trump's favorite show on Pravda Fox "news" spent the opening of their show this Monday carrying water for their boss and his violent Tweet depicting himself pummeling someone at a wrestling event with a CNN logo replacing their head.

After attacking CNN's Brian Stelter and Republican strategist Ana Navarro for speaking out about the dangers of Trump's constant attacks on the media, and parroting the right wing talking points we've been hearing all weekend from Trump's allies in the press, that it was just a harmless joke, and playing the false equivalency game between Trump's actions and Kathy Griffin, the Crotch Crew moved onto Chuck Todd's interview with HHS Sec. Tom Price.

Despite the fact that the Meet the Press host spent about the first seven minutes of his interview with Price asking him about the so-called "health care" bill that McConnell is hoping to get passed in the Senate and how they plan to deal with the opioid crisis and how whether or not there is going to be adequate funding for the states in their legislation, the liars on Fox told their audience that he completely ignored health care, and pretended that last couple of minutes of the interview where he asked him about Trump's Tweet was the only topic.

HUNTSMAN: It always amazes me in these interviews, when you only get a select amount of time to talk to someone as important as that Secretary about health care, about things that the American people want to know about, and that's where you focus. And we had Griff Jenkins say that the Senate is close to getting a health care bill passed. That is a big deal, yet that was not the focus of that interview. HEGSETH: And I have to admit that I didn't even watch that interview, because I was typing up a Tweet, because as it turns out, in forty seconds, you can send out, I didn't get it out yet, but you can send out a Tweet, so the president can send a Tweet out in one or two minutes and it doesn't mean that's what he's focusing on all day! It's so absurd.

↓ Story continues below ↓ He sends out one Tweet. That's all he's focusing on. The only thing he's focused on. How about the fact that he's probably working the phones, working with his staff, wants to get a health care bill. He can walk and chew gum at the same time. Yet they select the facts they cover and cover it breathlessly, because it reinforces their narrative. First it was Russia. Now it's that he hates the media and he's inciting violence. It's absolutely absurd.

There's one network that really doesn't want to talk about what's in that health care bill, and it's Fox. Chuck Todd could have done a better job pushing back at Price and the lies he told about their "health care" bill, but he did spend the bulk of the interview talking about the topic, and it definitely wasn't the "focus" of the entire interview.

Damn these people to hell for making me defend him.