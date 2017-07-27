Full Frontal Takes On The Laffer Curve

Tax cuts!

That's what everything the Republican Party is doing this year is about.

Not just huge tax cuts for billionaires, but permanent huge tax cuts for billionaires.

The problem with the Bush Tax Cuts wasn't their budget busting revenue shrinking economy tanking greed, it was that because of "rules" regarding the deficit, they had to expire in ten years.

That's why Republicans are going after Medicaid. That's why Trump's budget director is literally crossing out anything with the word "grant" on it. That's why we can spend one dime on transgenders in the military (but we can increase defense spending by 200 billion dollars, let's not go crazy here).

It's so the tax cuts can be permanent.

On last night's Full Frontal, correspondent Michael Rubens had a cheerful, cheeseburger breakfast with Arthur Laffer, the "economist" upon whose "theories" Republicans base their tax cuts for billionaires articles of faith.

Bruce Bartlett, a former Reagan economist turned sane person, points out that rich people don't want to say out loud that they are greedy hoarders of wealth who don't care about society. They would much rather say that taxes must be cut to "spur economic growth," even though the Bush and Kansas experiments prove that Laffer's curve is flat.

"There is a lot of money in telling rich people what they want to hear," says Bartlett.

Of course, Donald Trump and his multi-millionaire Treasury Secretary Anthony Mnuchin, are absolutely committed to the tax cut for billionaires will bring economic growth disaster capitalism.

The segment is funny, the economics is not.