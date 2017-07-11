Fun Fact: Donald Trump Jr's Lawyer Once Represented A Russian Hacker

Donald Trump Jr. has a new lawyer:

Donald Trump Jr. has hired a lawyer to represent him in Russia-related investigations, his office and the lawyer said on Monday.... Trump Jr. hired New York lawyer Alan Futerfas, who specializes in criminal defense.

More about Futerfas:

His website brags he's got 25 years of "litigation experience representing individuals and companies in traditional and white collar cases, trials and appeals, SEC investigations and regulatory matters," even successfully arguing an appeal before the U.S. Supreme Court. Futerfas's clients have included hedge funds and private equity principals.

Yes, but there's also this:

In 2016, Futerfas represented Nikita Kuzmin, a Russian man who created a computer malware that stole millions of dollars from bank accounts. Kuzmin was jailed for 37 months but Futerfas helped him avoid further imprisonment; instead he was ordered to pay close to $7 millions to the victims.

Seems like an ideal attorney-client match, then.

Also:

Cursory research reveals Futerfas’ colorful client list, from a woman whose family trafficked cocaine out of their Corona, Queens pizzeria to an investment broker who sold NFL and NBA players millions of dollars of worthless unregistered promissory notes.

An even better match!.

What else?

... a Google search of Futerfas's name also turns up a number of articles about his work on mob-linked cases. The attorney was involved in court proceedings involving members of the Colombo crime family, which is one of the so-called Five Families that have been prominent in New York for decades.... Futerfas also represented Alfonse Russo, a descendant of another crime family, who as a teenager in 1998 was convicted of beating a black man in a racially motivated attack.

Seems pretty close to ideal for Junior.

Originally published at No More Mister Nice Blog