Fun With Guns: 'An Actual Gun' Edition
Miami, Florida. Get off my lawn!
On Wednesday, Florida resident Jorge Jove clearly couldn’t stomach the sight of an AT&T work truck parked out front of his house. Naturally, police say, he retrieved a revolver and started shooting out the tires and engine.
Seriously. A very brave AT&T person filmed the whole thing as Jove pulled the trigger at least 18 times, reloading as he went. There were two trucks and apparently they deserved it.
Lord, I love You Tube.
Some poor guy was stuck up in the basket.
I love the AT&T worker trying to explain to the 911 operator what is happening.
I’ll betcha this guy owns a Trump hat.
