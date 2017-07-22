Fun With Guns: 'An Actual Gun' Edition

Miami, Florida. Get off my lawn!

On Wednesday, Florida resident Jorge Jove clearly couldn’t stomach the sight of an AT&T work truck parked out front of his house. Naturally, police say, he retrieved a revolver and started shooting out the tires and engine.

Seriously. A very brave AT&T person filmed the whole thing as Jove pulled the trigger at least 18 times, reloading as he went. There were two trucks and apparently they deserved it.

Lord, I love You Tube.

Some poor guy was stuck up in the basket.

I love the AT&T worker trying to explain to the 911 operator what is happening.

I’ll betcha this guy owns a Trump hat.

Crossposted at juanitajean.com