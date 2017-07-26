GOP Rep: Someone Needs To "Snatch A Knot In [The Senate's] Ass"

Georgia Representative Buddy Carter had some words for the Senate in general and Lisa Murkowski specifically. Rep. Carter is very frustrated that the Senate is not bowing before the Great and Mighty House of Representatives and is instead thinking about the nation as a whole.

When asked by Ali Velshi what he thought about Trump going after Lisa Murkowski on Twitter...

Senator @lisamurkowski of the Great State of Alaska really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Rep. Carter replied colorfully, "I think it's perfectly fair. Let me tell you, somebody needs to go over into that Senate and snatch a knot in their ass."

Snatching "a knot in someone's ass" means hitting them or getting retribution in some physical way. So that's special.

It is unclear whether Carter was referring to Murkowski specifically or the Senate in general, but he was clearly frustrated that the Senate was having great difficulty pulling the horse over the finish line.

Let me explain something to Rep. Carter. When the House (barely) passed their piece of crap bill, they intentionally left some details out in order to force the Senate to take them up. But the problem with that strategy is that the Senate highlights the internecine wars over health care inside the GOP BEFORE Dems ever came to the table.

So now the whole shebang is being batted back and forth like the kids in a bad divorce proceeding, with the only ones suffering being the people they claim they want to help.

Good job there, Congress. And great suggestion there, Buddy.