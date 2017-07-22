'Harold': A New Short Film By Nicole Dorsey

Friends of mine alerted me to Nicole Dorsey's short film "Harold."

It's a finalist in the SHAPE: AT&T Tech and Entertainment Expo contest.

The film follows the story of Harold, an anthropomorphic pine tree, as he tries to make his way to Oregon. It seems that the harsh city streets of Los Angeles have become uninhabitable for him and he hears that there is a protected tree territory up north. Harold is a likeable drifter and the audience cheers him on as his story unfolds. Credits:

Nicole Dorsey - Writer/Director

Deborah Etta Robinson Producer

Krystle Tabujara - Production Designer/Costume Designer

Greg Goldman – Editor

Music by: Krystle Tabujara & Nicole Dorsey

Henry Phillips - Harold (voice)

Kyle Mizono - Maggie

Jon Huck - Homeowner

Robert Balderson - Clerk

Jon Huck and Patrick Keane - Harold

Here's the link to the homepage and if you enjoy it, vote it up.

Over the years on C&L, I've tried to provide a platform to promote some old and new voices, whether they be musical, political, book or film and I will continue to do so.

I hope you enjoy.