Inarticulate Trump Manages Not To Create A Crisis In Warsaw Speech

The good news is, Trump actually affirmed U.S. support for NATO's Article 5 in his Poland speech today -- but also repeated his stump speech point that “Europe must do more," saying allies must “fulfill their full financial obligations.”

“We urge Russia to cease its destabilizing activities in Ukraine and elsewhere, and its support for hostile regimes,” he said.

That's good. That's the bare minimum.

But to a world used to real speeches from leaders like Barack Obama, it was embarrassing.

"In the Polish people we see the soul of Europe." Okay, that was good.

“Our two countries share a special bond that exists only among people who have fought and bled and died for freedom.” Boilerplate, but fine.

“In 1939 you were invaded yet again, by Nazi Germany from the west, and the Soviet Union from the east. That’s trouble. That’s tough.”

"That's trouble. That's tough."

All of modern Polish history, reduced to "that's tough."

Oy.