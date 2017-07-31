IRONY: Huckabee Sanders Says Cooch-Grabbing POTUS Upset By Mooch's 'Inappropriate Comments'

Talk about a change of tone. First, the administration is totally fine with a pussy grabber in office because it was just locker room talk...

Who can forget this totally Presidential exchange by Trump and Billy Bush?

“I moved on her like a bitch, but I couldn’t get there. And she was married,” Trump says. “Then all of a sudden I see her, she’s now got the big phony tits and everything. She’s totally changed her look.” At that point in the audio, Trump and Bush appear to notice Arianne Zucker, the actress who is waiting to escort them into the soap-opera set. “Your girl’s hot as s---, in the purple,” says Bush, who’s now a co-host of NBC’s “Today” show. “Whoa!” Trump says. “Whoa!” “I’ve got to use some Tic Tacs, just in case I start kissing her,” Trump says. “You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait.” “And when you’re a star, they let you do it,” Trump says. “You can do anything.” “Whatever you want,” says another voice, apparently Bush’s. “Grab them by the p---y,” Trump says. “You can do anything.”

Now, they are such delicate little flowers that they don't even want to talk about the double standard being applied to Scaramucci's insane, expletive filled interview with the New York Times from just last week.

From today's press conference, Sarah Huckabee Sanders tried (and failed) to avoid answering any questions about the Mooch...even when pushed, she tried really hard (and failed)

John Roberts: Sarah, was it a chain of command issue? Because Scaramucci said that he had a direct line of communication to the President. There's been some speculation that General Kelly may try to tighten up the number of inputs that the President has. Was there something about the chain of command or have anything to do with that interview that Scaramucci did last week? Huckabee Sanders: Look, the President certainly felt that Anthony's comments were inappropriate for a person in that position (IRONY ALERT) and he didn't want to burden General Kelly also with that line of succession as I think we have made clear a few times over the course of the last couple of days to several of the individuals, but General Kelly has the full authority to operate within the White House and all staff will report to him.

↓ Story continues below ↓ Roberts; When you say didn't want to burden him with that line of succession, you mean the change of command? Sanders: Yeah. Roberts: And to clarify one question about the chain of demand, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump said they look forward to following General Kelly's lead, but who has access to the President will that conduit be narrowed down now? Will everything flow through Kelly or some things flow around the Chief of Staff's office? Sanders: The President has given full authority to General Kelly. He'll make those determinations.

I am going to bet $100 that Princess Ivanka, Kush, President Bannon and Kellyanne Conjob won't tolerate being told what to do by General Kelly.

April Ryan: Sarah, this statement that was released by the White House says Mr. Scaramucci felt that it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate. but you said that the President felt that his comments were inappropriate. Sanders: I don't see those as being mutually exclusive. I think the President wants him to build his own team and he felt that the comments were inappropriate.

Really? Is that this how the White House is going to spin this? Is was both the lewd and unprofessional comments AND a choice by Scaramucci himself to allow Trump to fire him to give Kelly the chance to save face and build his own Communications Dream Team? Yeah, that doesn't pass the smell test.

April Ryan wasn't having it...and she dug in deeper:

Ryan: A follow-up. Tell us what its looks like in this administration. Sanders: (spinning so hard, you need dramamine to watch her talk) You know, as we have laid out General Kelly I think will bring new structure to the White House. and discipline and strength and we're all really excited to work with him and I won't draw out a chart up here but we'll keep you posted -- Ryan: Steve Bannon, Kellyanne will report under him instead of going straight to the President? Does everyone go to General Kelly first? SandersL I think I have been clear that General Kelly has the full authority to carry out businesses he sees fit.

"We are really excited to work with him" is generally code for "I am terrified I am going to be next so let me get up here and lie and try to kiss butt on live TV.

Moving on to more questions...

John Decker: Ten days ago Anthony Scaramucci was introduced as the new White House Communications Director. Ten days later he's out of the job. The President announced on Twitter that there's no chaos at the White House. How would you describe what has happened over the course of the past ten days? Obviously, you will agree with your boss, there's no chaos, but how do you explain that not to be the case? Sanders: I have said it before, if you want to see chaos, come to my house with three preschoolers. This doesn't hold a candle to that. Just to be clear that's not an open invitation to my house. But if you want to schedule baby-sitting time I'll be happy to work that out. Decker: Does the President regret hiring Anthony Scaramucci? Sanders: I won't get into anything I said before that front. Decker: You don't want to get into the process, but the statement says that Scaramucci felt -- so you're basically laying this on him. You're saying that it was his decision. Was it his decision? Sanders: I think I have been pretty clear that the President felt it was inappropriate. Both Anthony and General Kelly also I think came to the mutual agreement and we're moving forward to focus on the job outside of this building, not within it.

Sanders trying to spin a joke about a clearly deranged man coming into the White House in a top position, shaming an already dysfunctional White House by giving an utterly unhinged, expletive filled interview, and then somehow making it sound like it was a mutual decision because President Pussygrabber has decided his language was "inappropriate" is utterly ludicrous.