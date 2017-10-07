Jason Chaffetz Gets Scolded By Fox News Ladies: What If It Was Chelsea?

It's rare that you hear a Trump defender like Fox Employee and former Rep. Jason Chaffetz get called out for his ludicrous statements right there on Fox News, but it happened.

Sitting with the ladies of Fox News' "Outnumbered" this morning, Chaffetz wore his Trump apology hat and got an ear-full about his sycophancy.

Both Kennedy and Meghan McCain had big problems with Donald Trump Jr's meeting with the Russians and while McCain doesn't believe in a full-fledged collusion, she's not buying Chaffetz' defense.

After spouting his usual "it's a nothing burger" talking points when it comes to investigating Russia and the Trump campaign, Kennedy asked, "What if there was meaningful information? And what if Hillary Clinton got that information from a Russian lawyer connected to the Kremlin?"

She continued, "Wouldn't you have an objection?"

Jason often refused to answer a direct question from the Outnumbered ladies. It's as if they were 'Meet the Press' or 'Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace.'

Chaffetz used Reince Priebus' talking points from Fox News Sunday, that Fusion GPS was a Democratic plant and may have been behind this meeting.

McCain jumped in and attacked Chaffetz. "Give me a break," she said.

"If Chelsea Clinton had done this with somebody from China or something, we would be screaming bloody murder, and I think that is my issue right now, " she said.

Like a moron, Jason said,"If they won the campaign, but they lost the campaign."

Exasperated, Meghan replied, "So it only matters if you're going to meetings with foreign enemies if you win or lose the campaign?"

Jason replied, "They didn't go and meet with a foreign entity."

McCain, "It's someone who's associated with the Kremlin!"

Jason, when your arguments are falling flat on the ears sitting on that couch, you're acting like a schmuck.

McCain and the rest of the ladies don't believe Trump colluded with the Russians, but she said, "Optically, it just looks weird that he was going into a meeting with them."

"Do you not see that at all, again...?," she asked.

Chaffetz replied, "No." "No."

This is the man that held dozens of hearings to dig into every inch of the Benghazi story, in order to hurt Hillary Clinton, but he's wearing blinders now?

Not even Outnumbered bought his lies.

Harris Faulkner jumped in, " Part of the reason we are focused on it is because now the White House is having message trips, where stories are changing..."

Sandra Smith was kinder to Chaffetz, but said, "But I'm pointing this out, this is what some have an issue with here, that he tried one account, that he went there for one purpose, then when pressed, said it was for a different purpose., but he really didn't get anything out of that, so it does not count."

Chaffetz lied again when he said it's almost impossible to account for every 20-minute interview during a campaign. I have experience in campaigns and when the top three people are meeting with a Russian to get dirt on your rival, you remember everything, as if it's in high definition.

Meghan asked, "Do you go send your children to do oppo-research?"

He defended Trump's kids by saying, "You gotta hear them out to vet them."

No, you don't, Jason.

Earlier Chaffetz tried to argue that Trump Jr was a private citizen and could do what he wanted, but Kennedy was shocked that both Manafort and Jared Kushner were there.

Rep. Chaffetz is a perfect fit for Fox and Friends, isn't he?

PS. Chelsea Clinton took to Twitter to address the "what if it was Chelsea" issue as well: