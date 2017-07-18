Jeffrey Lord: DREAMers Are 'Foreign Nationals' Just Like Russian Intelligence Operatives

CNN's Jeffrey Lord made the single most 'asinine' excuse of all Trump surrogates to date.

CNN's Anderson Cooper criticized Sean Spicer's off-camera press conference Monday when he claimed that the Don Jr., Russian collusion meeting was only about adoptions.

Cooper said, "We have all seen the emails..."

Jeffrey Lord immediately changed the topic and used an article from Dan Abrams Lawnewz, written by Robert Barnes, to justify what comes next.

Lord actually alleged that DREAMers are just as dangerous, devious and nefarious as a hostile foreign power like Russian and its intelligence agents trying to destroy the U.S. election process.

Lord said, " He's a constitutional criminal and civil rights lawyer. The headline says, “If Trump Jr. is guilty, so is every Democrat who takes information from DREAMers.” And he goes on to use the phrase that –

Christine Quinn jumped in, "You mean like DREAMers the students?

Lord replied, " Correct, correct, because they are – "

Quinn, "Oh, that’s ridiculous."

Lord, "Because they are, in the words of the FBI director that we just saw, “non-state actors.”

Quinn, "Oh that is absurd."

Lord, "They are foreign nationals, and every Democrat out there –"

Quinn, "Oh Jeffrey, that’s offensive, you need to stop, that’s ridiculous and offensive.

Lord, "They are non-state actors.

Quinn, "That is asinine."

Lord, "They are not American citizens, that’s the charge here."

Quinn, "Oh please, please, this is yet a new and offensive spin from Trump attacking immigrants.

Lord, "This guy to the best of my knowledge has no connection with Donald Trump. My point is his point is a very serious one that every Democrat out there has had these kind of meetings."

Lord now categorizes any undocumented worker or their children as a hostile foreign power.

Christine Quinn did not take kindly to his characterizations and frankly nor should any American with half a brain. However, this is the state of the conservative movement and the Republican party when they use charlatans like Jeffrey Lord to lie and make irrational claims to justify horrendous and possibly criminal behavior.