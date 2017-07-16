Jodie Whittaker Is The New Doctor Who!

Jodie Whittaker, the actress who played the grieving mother on Broadchurch, just made television history by becoming the first female 'Doctor Who.'

Chris Chibnall, who created Broadchurch, tells us that his "Who" was always going to be a woman.

Chibnall said the 13th Doctor was always going to be a woman. He said: "I always knew I wanted the 13th Doctor to be a woman and we're thrilled to have secured our number one choice." Her audition for the Doctor simply blew us all away. Jodie is an in-demand, funny, inspiring, super-smart force of nature and will bring loads of wit, strength and warmth to the role. The 13th Doctor is on her way."

I ran a poll on July 4th on the new Doctor and my choice was Tilda Swinton.

I've never seen Whittaker play a role that showed off her comedic side so I imagine she's going to be a marvelous choice.

Congratulation to Jodie Whittaker

(P.S. We're hopeful that Chibnall will bring back the great Michelle Gomes to play "Missy" as well.)