JoMika Discuss Why Republicans Can't Trust The President

Here was Trump's post-healthcare bill tweet this morning:

We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans. Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard. We will return! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

This kicked off a Morning Joe discussion about Trump, and how he only sees support for policy in terms of loyalty.

Joe and Mika talked about how loyalty is, to Trump, always a one-way street.

"One of the biggest problems, actually, for the Republicans, is having a president that you just can't trust," Scarborough said.

"You know, Chris Christie made the news yesterday by talking about how the meeting with the Russians probably was breaking the law. A lot of people said, well, that's revenge served up cold. Actually, Chris Christie is a perfect example of how disloyal Donald Trump is.

"Christie was the first to get out, support Donald Trump. He was used and then abused on the vice presidency. Strung out, told he would get the position of attorney general. He didn't get that.

"Those in the senate, the same thing. He and Steve Bannon kept threatening and said, 'You better do this or else.' Well, they pushed and got a House bill passed by the barest of margins in the U.S. House, and a month or two later, Donald Trump is calling it a 'mean bill.'

"When he says Republicans will look like "dopes" if they don't pass the legislation, that's what a lot of members, as you know, on Capitol Hill are saying this president looks like, because he can't be trusted."