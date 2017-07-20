Judge Napolitiano: Trump Is Trying To Get Sessions To Step Down

By John Amato
3 hours ago
up

Judge Napolitano joined Fox and Friends and said Trump's comments to the NY Times "has got to be just demoralizing to the Attorney General and to many, many good people at the Justice Department who work there."

Ainsley Earhart interviewed Napolitano during today's program and he said AG Sessions shouldn't have recused himself from the Russian investigations and then praised Bobby Kennedy's DOJ as the golden days for civil rights and liberties.

Ainsley asked, "Sounds like the president's trying to get him to step down."

"It does."

She continued, "He's upset with him during the confirmation hearings he never admitted he had met with the Russian ambassador, came out later that he did, then he has to recuse himself..."

Earhart then asked if Sessions does quit, what would happen next. "Does someone else step in and take over the investigation or does Rosenstein - "

The judge said, "The number two person in the Justice Department is the person who appointed Bob Mueller, that's Rod Rosenstein."

He remarked that if the president put his own guy in as AG, "you're talking about a 5 or 6 month time period" and Rosenstein would be running everything in the DOJ.

Unless Trump fires him, too.

Strange days ahead and it's entirely because Mad King Trump has a lap dog Congress as corrupt as he is.



