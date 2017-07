Assistant Secretary of State Wells and #Afghanistan Ambassador to the US @hmohib greet the all female #AfghanRoboticsTeam . #FGC2017 pic.twitter.com/1vHNa8b2iR

Kellyanne tries to manufacture some positive PR for her boss on Twitter today:

Thank you, @POTUS, for helping these girls. Others talk (and talk and talk). You act. https://t.co/2ea6bdWjCk — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) July 15, 2017

Twitter was not having any of it. Here are some of the responses:

The only reason this is a thing is because they were repeatedly denied entry by the Trump administration in the first place. — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) July 15, 2017

Now make two signs and find a rhyme for "disingenuous." Oh, I'll give it a shot... Duplicitous, lying, enabling, soulless, hell-bound shill. — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 15, 2017

honey...no — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) July 15, 2017

"Thank you, arsonist, for putting out the fire." — Betty Cracker (@bettycrackerfl) July 15, 2017

It's as if Mrs. O'Leary's cow saved one building from burning. — Hans Noel (@ProfHansNoel) July 15, 2017

This is your fucking travel ban you vile individual. How do you sleep? — Ed Malyon (@eaamalyon) July 15, 2017

Hanging upside down, by her toe-claws...? — AstrophysicsDork (@AstroDork2pt0) July 15, 2017

"The Hunger Games isn't really cruel because there's a winner." — Matthew Segal (@segalmr) July 15, 2017