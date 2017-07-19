Kobach Says 'We May Never Know' If Hillary Clinton Won 2016 Popular Vote (VIDEO)

Today is Lying Liar Made in America Day at the White House. In addition to Trump's healthcare perfidy, Kris Kobach convened his "voter suppression fraud commission" to make sure poor people, felons, black and brown people do not have an opportunity to vote in this country.

Katy Tur asked, "So are you saying Hillary Clinton did not win the popular vote?"

"We may never know the answer to that question," Kobach replied with an earnest expression, as though there was some planet where this could actually be reality.

Tur was incredulous. "Really? You really believe that?"

Apparently Kobach was caught off guard by the prospect of actually having to defend the outrageous suggestion that more than 3 million votes were cast fraudulently in a country where they found 31 fraudulent votes out of over a billion votes cast.

So he tossed a hypothetical out there. "Let's suppose that the commission determined there was a certain number of votes cast by ineligible voters. You still won't know if they voted for Trump, Clinton, or someone else."

Tur shot back, "So were the votes for Donald Trump that led him to win the election in doubt as well?"

As if he actually believes such a thing, Kobach replied, "Absolutely. If there are people are who are noncitizens, felons, that's a felony."

Oh please, make it stop. This commission exists because Führer Trump, in a fit of pique over losing the popular vote, decided to put some puppets up to study a problem that doesn't exist, a problem Kris Kobach is happy to tackle.