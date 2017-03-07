KY's Alison Grimes: Voter Fraud Commission 'Smells Like Horse Manure'

Kentucky's Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes didn't mince words after rejecting to turn over requested personal information to Trump's bogus voter fraud commission.

Lundergan joined MSNBC Live this morning and was asked about the fraudulent voter fraud commission by host Craig Melvin, "Why the objection to this request?"

Lundergan Grimes was well prepared to discuss Trump's phony voter fraud commission at length and replied, "If Donald Trump asked for not only your address but date of birth, political affiliation and entire voting history along with last four digits of your social security number, would you give it to him?"

She continued, "The answer from Kentucky and states around the United States is a resounding no. There is no state fully complying with what has been a request from a sham commission that the president set up to try to create and find evidence to back up a lie that has simply been disputed..."

The Kentucky SOS said that Trump requested this information be uploaded to an unsecure website and said, "We're asking and basically given -- hackers, the dream of a lifetime."

States see Kobach's commission for what it is and are coming out in droves and denying to hand over our personal and voting data.

Melvin said that some of America's voter information is public knowledge and she agreed, but issued a stern warning.

Lundergan Grimes continued, "This is the president of the United States requesting this information of all the Americans. This is of alarm, it's a violation of what Republicans across the nation unanimously support."

"Elections are left directly to the states. You don't have to see or be from Kentucky to know that this smells a little funny, smells a little bit like horse manure. There's something suspicious going on and we want to make sure we're moving our elections forward not backwards," she said.

I'd say Kobach's commission smells a lot worse than horse manure.

Alison Lundergan Grimes was precise in her objections to this phony commission, created entirely as a voter suppression operation and to try and throw shade on Trump's ridiculous claims that he was robbed of the popular vote win by voter fraud.

↓ Story continues below ↓

If a commission or bill looks funny, talks funny and smells funny then it probably is a fraud, just like Kris Kobach.