Late Nite Music Club With DJ Jazzy Jeff & Fresh Prince (feat The Muppets?)

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

From the Youtube description:

Mashup of Sesame Street with “Summertime” starring Big Bird as The Fresh Prince, Snuffy as DJ Jazzy Jeff, Zoe as the unnamed female singer, and plenty of cameos by the rest of the crew. Video by Mylo the Cat aka Adam Schleichkorn. I know it’s always great to go the gangsta rap route, but I really feel as if Big Bird is a perfect match for Will Smith.

Whatcha listening to this evening?


Platinum & Gold Collection
Platinum & Gold Collection
Price: $9.99
(As of 07/06/17 03:33 pm details)

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV