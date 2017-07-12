Lindsey Graham Grills Trump's New FBI Nominee On Don Jr

Trump's nominee to replace the fired James Comey, Christopher Wray, was questioned by Senator Lindsey Graham this morning at his nomination hearing. Lindsey Graham brought his prosecutor hat to the hearing.

Like most Judicial Committee nominees, Wray pretended he was living in an electricity-free cave prior to his nomination. He never heard of any Don Jr. emails, wasn't familiar with any legal issues the White House might be dealing with, isn't aware of anything anywhere on the surface of the planet or in outer space that might indicate that he has a bias for or against one side of a potential conflict or not.

To enlighten Mr. Wray, Lindsey Graham read the pertinent Trump Jr. emails aloud at the hearing. Then he asked (Transcript via CNBC)

GRAHAM: Should Donald Trump Jr. have taken that meeting?

WRAY: Well, Senator, I'm hearing for the first time your description of it. I'm not really in a position to speak to it. I gather that special counsel [Robert] Mueller would —

GRAHAM: Well, let me ask you this. If I got a call from somebody saying the Russian government wants to help Lindsey Graham get re-elected, they've got dirt on Lindsey Graham's opponent, should I take that meeting?

WRAY: I would think you would want to consult with some good legal advisers before you did that.

GRAHAM: So the answer is should I call the FBI?

WRAY: I think it would be wise to let the FBI —

GRAHAM: You're going to be the director of the FBI, pal. So, here's what I want you to tell every politician. If you get a call from somebody suggesting that a foreign government wants to help you, by disparaging your opponent, tell us all to call the FBI.

WRAY: To the members of this committee, any threat or effort to interfere with our elections from any nation state or any nonstate actor is the kind of thing the FBI would want to know.

GRAHAM: All right, I'll take it we should call you and that's a great answer.