Mark Steyn Says Trump’s 1 Hr Putin Convo Was Like ‘William, Kate At Their Wedding’

Did Mark Steyn really mean to suggest Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are lovebirds?

Wednesday night, Steyn visited with Tucker Carlson to spend nearly eight minutes “defending” Trump by hate mongering about liberals and their so-called conspiracy theories about Russia. “I don’t think there is any level of derangement that is too far to go,” he sneered about the left.

Of course, neither brought up right-wing conspiracist (and Trump pal) Alex Jones nor right-wing conspiracy Pizzagate nor any of the other right-wing conspiracists. Which should, by the way, include Trump himself. Besides his famous birther BS, there were his fake claims that Barack Obama wiretapped him, and his “I lost the popular vote because of fraudulent voting” BS, e.g.

The latest case in point, according to Steyn and Carlson, was the newly-discovered conversation between Trump and Putin at the G20. There are legitimate concerns about Trump's meeting, according to real national security experts (unlike pundits Steyn and Carlson): Trump was talking to a foreign adversary while relying on that adversary's translator and had no way of knowing if the translation was accurate, there were no American witnesses, and it raised questions about what was said that could not have been said in front of the U.S. secretary of state or national security adviser, e.g.

But rather than defend Trump like grownups, Steyn and Carlson just smeared the left for having suspicions about Trump's concerning relationship with Russia. After about 6:40 of chest beating, Steyn began arguing that Trump’s secret conversation with Russian president Vladimir Putin was just like Prince William and Kate talking at their wedding.

STEYN: You know, it’s the equivalent of Prince William and Kate being seen talking together at their wedding. That’s what it is. You go to the summit to meet Putin and apparently that is now a conspiracy.

Really? Steyn really thinks Trump and Putin are like husband and wife having a private moment? After he just spent all that time attacking the left for thinking there's too much between them?

But, predictably, host Tucker Carlson seemed to think that was a terrific analogy and didn’t question a word.

Watch it above, from the July 19, 2017 Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Crossposted at News Hounds.

We watch Fox so you don't have to!