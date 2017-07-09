McCain Laughs Out Loud At Trump's Cyber Security Plan: Putin Can Help 'Since He's Doing The Hacking''

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) threw cold water on President Donald Trump's plan to team up with Russian President Vladimir Putin to form a "cyber security unit" that he claims will prevent future election hacking.

Trump revealed the plan in a tweet on Sunday.

"I am sure that Vladimir Putin could be of enormous assistance in that effort since he's doing the hacking," McCain laughed sarcastically during an interview on CBS.

McCain did not indicate whether he would act in the country's best interests with his Republican majority colleagues in putting some checks on the president. Nor did he suggest that he would at any point not support the president's agenda of working with Russia on cybersecurity.


