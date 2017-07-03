Hello, everyone. It's good to be back, and let me start by offering a belated Happy Canada Day – 150! – to the bulwark for liberalism and democracy in North America. It was on Saturday, July 1, and I understand there's some similar thing happening in the U.S. tomorrow, is that right?

It's hard to tell, what with the Orange Turd assaulting women online, promoting violence against the press, making up allegations of voter fraud (while pursuing massive vote-suppression), trying to take health care away from 20+ million people, and looking for concessions to hand to Russia (while a road map to Trump-Russia collusion emerges).

Etc., etc. But let's move on…

Frankly Curious: How conservatives remain Republican.

P.M. Carpenter: How Trumpism will kill Republicanism.

The Mahablog: How Republicans misinterpret freedom.

Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.) I'll be here all week.

Send requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "For MBRU" in the subject line).