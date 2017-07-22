Mike's Blog Round Up

By patrickB
Mike's Blog Round Up

Vixen Strangely takes a look at the swirl of new scandalous stories suddenly surrounding Trump.

Chauncey Devega in Indomitable stresses that the Democratic Party must find a way to defuse and defeat our nation's “post-Enlightenment thinkers.”

I certainly agree with Mr. Devega but, unfortunately, each time I read such a post as his, I keep coming back to this great piece by Foretti's Justice, originally published in Alternet.

With news of the Republican House seeking to cut/privatize Social Security and Medicare, Angry Bear cuts through all the conservative lies.

And finally, Tengrain from Mock, Paper, Scissors asks the penultimate question, "Is there anyone in the Republican Party left who is not, you know, maybe an agent of Russia?"

Round-Up by patrickB who blogs at Bjork Report. You can follow patrickB on Twitter too.


