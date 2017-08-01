Balloon Juice: Trump buyer’s remorse, Jeff Flake edition.

It Me: #UnderHisEye, 1960’s throwback edition.

Informed Comment: Renewable energy, Italian edition.

Hullabaloo: Bible study, Trump White House edition.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"If anything, this man is a baby Christian who doesn't have a clue about how believers think, talk and act. All I can tell you is that we have only two choices, Hillary or Donald. Hillary scares me to death." (James Dobson, founder, Focus on the Family, June 25, 2016.)

