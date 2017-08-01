Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Mike's Blog Round Up

Balloon Juice: Trump buyer’s remorse, Jeff Flake edition.

It Me: #UnderHisEye, 1960’s throwback edition.

Informed Comment: Renewable energy, Italian edition.

Hullabaloo: Bible study, Trump White House edition.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"If anything, this man is a baby Christian who doesn't have a clue about how believers think, talk and act. All I can tell you is that we have only two choices, Hillary or Donald. Hillary scares me to death." (James Dobson, founder, Focus on the Family, June 25, 2016.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.


↓ Story continues below ↓

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV