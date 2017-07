Hometown USA: The Trump response to Russiagate is collapsing into chaos.

Brane Space: Keystone XL has a new problem -- nobody needs it any more.

The Psy of Life: A look at the psychology behind Republican floundering on ACA repeal.

His Vorpal Sword: Wingnuts wage an imaginary civil war against their own fantasy version of liberals.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. Tips to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com.