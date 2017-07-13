Mike's Blog Round Up

By patrickB
Thanks for subbing Infidel! I'm patrickB also filling in the blanks for Tengrain as he performs his jury duty. Off we go!

Hey cool, according to Feministing, Oregon’s on track to be the first state to pass a Fair Work Week law. (Betcha Alabama is jealous.)

News Hounds reports that Donny Jr. isn't sorry he colluded with the Russian because of course he isn't.

Echidine of the Snakes tells us that a majority Republican voters hate a college education because Fox News told 'em so. Go figure!

And lastly, Zandar Versus the Stupid explains the method behind the current voter "meddling madness."

Round-Up by patrickB who blogs at Bjork Report. You can follow patrickB on Twitter. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


