Mike's Blog Round Up

By patrickB
Atrios provides a perfect example of how Trump may not be "right in the head." In other words, "Bish! He Cray!"

Meanwhile, The Mahablog defines our so-called president with one simple headline: "Trump Plays the President on Teevee."

The New Civil Rights Movement reports that President Obama's signature still appears on the welcome letter for those who obtain their American citizenships. And that's probably a good thing.

I always love me some Juanita Jean's who reveals that TeamTrump is paying for some of their legal fees straight out of their campaign funds. Who would have thought?

And finally, Patti Davis, Ronald Reagan's daughter, has a blog -- and wants us to know that "our democracy, and the dignity of America, is wounded and bleeding out."

Round-Up by patrickB who blogs at Bjork Report.


