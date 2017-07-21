Mike's Blog Round Up

By patrickB
Padre Steve muses on an impending collapse (amongst a multitude of collapses) of the United States as a moral authority around the world.

Susie Madrak reports in Suburban Guerrilla that Trumpsky's polling numbers are dropping dramatically, especially in swing states. And that's a good thing!

dr. driftglass gives us a prognosis on a deadly neurological disorder afflicting conservative pundits far and wide.

And lastly, the Friendly Atheist has some fun with the Grifter of Christ, Joel Osteen.

Round-Up by patrickB who blogs at Bjork Report. You can follow patrickB on Twitter too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


