Great investigative piece by Digby in Salon. The GOP are up to their eyeballs in Trump-Russia obstruction of justice.

Meanwhile, Disaffected and It Feels So Good explains why the GOP might as well rename itself the Putin Party.

Gail Ukockis, writing in Informed Comment, fears Russia is demonstrating for Trump by example how "thuggery and misogyny are natural allies because women are rarely respected as equals in an authoritarian system."

And finally, Booman tells us why the current Senate version of Trumpcare is probably dead in the water. And hope springs eternal!

Round-Up by patrickB who blogs at Bjork Report.