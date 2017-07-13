Mike's Blog Round Up

By patrickB
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Mike's Blog Round Up

Great investigative piece by Digby in Salon. The GOP are up to their eyeballs in Trump-Russia obstruction of justice.

Meanwhile, Disaffected and It Feels So Good explains why the GOP might as well rename itself the Putin Party.

Gail Ukockis, writing in Informed Comment, fears Russia is demonstrating for Trump by example how "thuggery and misogyny are natural allies because women are rarely respected as equals in an authoritarian system."

And finally, Booman tells us why the current Senate version of Trumpcare is probably dead in the water. And hope springs eternal!

Round-Up by patrickB who blogs at Bjork Report. You can follow patrickB on Twitter too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV