Mike's Blog Round Up

By patrickB
Betty Cracker fromBalloon Juice reports that yesterday was Cleek's Law Day. Geez, I forgot all about it. My bad.

Justin Rosario at The Daily Banter offers a concise analysis as to why 87% of Republican voters still support our so-called president.

The BPI Squirrel lays out a pretty nice dicussion about purity spats and policy fights, and how they may address real-life problems.

Politics Plus provides a great summary (and video) of what happens when a lying conspiracy-monger tangles with Joy-Ann Reid. And a good time was had by almost all!

Round-Up by patrickB who blogs at Bjork Report. You can follow patrickB on Twitter too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


