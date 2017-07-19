Betty Cracker fromBalloon Juice reports that yesterday was Cleek's Law Day. Geez, I forgot all about it. My bad.

Justin Rosario at The Daily Banter offers a concise analysis as to why 87% of Republican voters still support our so-called president.

The BPI Squirrel lays out a pretty nice dicussion about purity spats and policy fights, and how they may address real-life problems.

Politics Plus provides a great summary (and video) of what happens when a lying conspiracy-monger tangles with Joy-Ann Reid. And a good time was had by almost all!

