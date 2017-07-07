Sorry, David Gergen, you gullible fool, the Orange Turd didn't look presidential with Putin yesterday, he looked submissive, helpless, and completely overwhelmed.

We may never know for sure what happened in a meeting limited to just a select few, but it's pretty clear Putin got what he wanted, which was a combination of secrecy and obfuscation, with an ignorant, impotent U.S. "president" completely at his mercy on everything from Syria to election interference, and with that ignorant, impotent U.S. "president" basically giving him a public pass on what the entire U.S. intelligence community has said he did to hand his puppet a victory in last year's presidential election.

And of course Putin sent a very strong message ahead of the meeting, just to make things perfectly clear. There was no way the Orange Turd was going to be able to resist, whether he wanted to or not. And most certainly he did not.

Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.) I'll be here through the weekend.

