In light of the Trumpcare disaster, Melissa McEwan from Shakesville reminds us that Hillary Clinton presented herself as a policy wonk who got things done. Just sayin'.

But regardless, alicublog exposes the real reason why Republicans' healthcare repeal and destroy ended up in the bedpan.

Switching gears a bit, John Feffer in TomDispatch.com pens a cautionary tale about a time when many people "lost faith in the secular religion of democracy."

And similar to Feffer, Dan Dinello in Informed Comment, describes a chaotic reality that we must daily resist with any appropriate mechanism at our disposal.

