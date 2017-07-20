Mike's Blog Round Up

By patrickB
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Mike's Blog Round Up

In light of the Trumpcare disaster, Melissa McEwan from Shakesville reminds us that Hillary Clinton presented herself as a policy wonk who got things done. Just sayin'.

But regardless, alicublog exposes the real reason why Republicans' healthcare repeal and destroy ended up in the bedpan.

Switching gears a bit, John Feffer in TomDispatch.com pens a cautionary tale about a time when many people "lost faith in the secular religion of democracy."

And similar to Feffer, Dan Dinello in Informed Comment, describes a chaotic reality that we must daily resist with any appropriate mechanism at our disposal.

Round-Up by patrickB who blogs at Bjork Report. You can follow patrickB on Twitter too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV