More Trenchant Commentary From HanAssholeSolo, Source For The President's Latest Tweet

So this happened today:

President Trump on Sunday tweeted a modified video of a wrestling match between himself and his media rival CNN.

... The video appears to show Trump attacking and subduing a figure whose face is obscured by a CNN logo.

The video Trump tweeted is from WrestleMania 23 in 2007 when Trump competed versus WWE head Vince McMahon during a staged "battle of the billionaires" fight where each chose one wrestler to represent them....

Trump tweeted the video with the hashtags #FraudNewsCNN and #FNN....