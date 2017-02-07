More Trenchant Commentary From HanAssholeSolo, Source For The President's Latest Tweet
So this happened today:
President Trump on Sunday tweeted a modified video of a wrestling match between himself and his media rival CNN.
... The video appears to show Trump attacking and subduing a figure whose face is obscured by a CNN logo.
The video Trump tweeted is from WrestleMania 23 in 2007 when Trump competed versus WWE head Vince McMahon during a staged "battle of the billionaires" fight where each chose one wrestler to represent them....
Trump tweeted the video with the hashtags #FraudNewsCNN and #FNN....
Here's the tweet:
CNN's Brian Stelter tells us
It was submitted by a user named HanAssholeSolo -- yes, NATO allies, the Leader of the Free World is tweeting edited videos from a man named HanAssholeSolo -- whose other contributions to our political discourse, are, um, pretty much what you'd expect.
Some graphics posted by Trump's source:
Yeah, America is pretty freaking great right now, isn't it?
Crossposted at No More Mr. Nice Blog
