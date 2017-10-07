Morning Joe: 'Donald Trump Capitulated On Every Point' To Vladimir Putin

On MSNBC's Morning Joe, the co-host said that Putin ran circles around Trump at the G20.

And by the way, the reason there were no joint statements about North Korea's missile test coming out of the conference was because, "it seems [Trump] can be played more easily by autocrats than leaders of western democratic countries."

As the MSNBC panel discussed the crazed week of Trump at the G20, Harold Ford said, "The fact that they didn't have a joint statement about North Korea after meeting for two hours and 15 minutes... what could the President of the United States and the President of Russia talked about for two hours and 15 minutes that would not have resulted in a joint statement condemning North Korea?"

Scarborough replied, "Do you know why? Because Vladimir Putin didn't want to have a joint statement condemning North Korea."

"He ran the meeting. He got everything that he wanted out of it, and Donald Trump capitulated on every point," he said.

Scarborough was so shocked by Trump's accounts of the meeting with Putin that he wondered, "From a distance, you might even think that Vladimir Putin and the Russians have something on Donald Trump. it's crazy."

YA THINK, JOE?

Joe then outlined Trump's troubled defense about Putin and Putin's habit of murdering journalists in Russia for the last two years.

Mark Halperin jumped in and said, "Thoughtful Republicans who want to beat him in a nomination fight in 2020, and thoughtful Democrats who want to run for president can look at the events of the past weekend and see a lot of room to run against Donald Trump just on foreign policy."

When Halperin says something like this about upcoming elections, Republicans listen.

