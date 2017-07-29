MoveOn Spox: Trump Will Try To 'Dismantle It, Defund It, Bleed Obamacare'

In an AMJoy discussion about the week's healthcare fight, MoveOn spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre pointed out how public support has shifted.

"Two years ago, John McCain and Murkowski voted to repeal health care," she said.

"I think what happened now is, Obamacare became popular and people did not want their health care being taken away from them. And people stood up. American people, activists stood up and they went to the streets and made phone calls and said this is not going to happen and you're not going to repeal Obamacare.

"But if we go back six months ago, this was supposed to be an easy one for Republicans. On Day One, Donald Trump said himself, I'm ready, I have a pen to sign a bill to repeal Obamacare. This was not supposed to happen for Republicans. but it did."

She said kicking 20 million people off their health insurance turned out to not be such a popular thing.

"But I have to say, Joy, I think the thing that is the most concerning right now is, Donald Trump will try to undermine the health care, Obamacare. He did that -- he started doing that on Day One when he signed an executive order asking all of his agencies to do whatever they can to dismantle Obamacare, and that is the concern that we have right now.

"That same day he took an oath to uphold the laws of the land, and here he was trying to undermine Obamacare right at the go. So we have to really be -- zero in on that because he is going to try to dismantle it, defund it. bleed Obamacare."